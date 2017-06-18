Call for Gauteng residents to donate books for Knysna
The Knysna book drive seeks to collect books that will be donated to the area after a fire damaged property, killing seven people.
JOHANNESBURG - The Knysna Literary Festival has called on Gauteng residents to donate books for schools and libraries at Norwood Mall Reader’s Warehouse in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Over 400 structures were destroyed and schools and libraries were also affected.
GALLERY: The Garden Route fire in pictures
Festival managing coordinator Sasha Campbell explains: “It’s important for you to have a special book that you love or to read to your children. Put yourselves in their shoes, what types of books would you like to read? We will accept books, including books for children and the elderly.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
