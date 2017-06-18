Bishop Lavis CPF expresses concerns over gang revenge killings
CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst says the three men were shot dead outside the home of a known Gang leader in Bishop Lavis.
CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) is concerned the murders of three people in the area could lead to more revenge killings.
Three men were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the area yesterday.
It's believed the shooting is in retaliation to the attack on an alleged gang boss in Elsies River last month.
Local CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst says the three men were shot dead outside the home of a known Gang leader in Bishop Lavis.
“We are expecting retaliation; it might be in Bishop Lavies or anywhere else because these people are scattered everywhere.”
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says detectives are still searching for the suspects.
“Cases of murder are under investigation, no one has been arrested at this stage. We appeal to the public to come forward with information.”
