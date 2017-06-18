Popular Topics
Authorities crack down on drunk driving over long weekend

At least two people have died as result of head-on collisions.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven drunk drivers have been arrested in the Western Cape since the start of the long weekend.

Two people have also died as result of head-on collisions.

Hundreds of vehicles have been stopped by traffic officials in several road blocks.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “At least 659 drivers were tested for alcohol and the highest reading was recorded in George at 1,86 milligrams per thousand millilitres. This driver was almost eight times over the legal limit.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

