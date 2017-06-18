Alleged rapist nabbed after 6 years on the run

The 50-year-old man has been wanted since 2011 after allegedly raping a woman in Jan Kempdorp, near Kimberley.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged rapist who's been on the run for six years has finally been caught in the Northern Cape.

He apparently attacked a woman known to him, fled and his whereabouts were unknown until this week.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said, “This guy has been evading the police but from intelligence information, we managed to arrest the suspect in Kimberly. He will appear in court on Monday.”