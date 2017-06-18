Alleged rapist nabbed after 6 years on the run

Zwane defends new mining charter
Local
The 50-year-old man has been wanted since 2011 after allegedly raping a woman in Jan Kempdorp, near Kimberley.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged rapist who's been on the run for six years has finally been caught in the Northern Cape.
The 50-year-old man has been wanted since 2011 after allegedly raping a woman in Jan Kempdorp, near Kimberley.
He apparently attacked a woman known to him, fled and his whereabouts were unknown until this week.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said, “This guy has been evading the police but from intelligence information, we managed to arrest the suspect in Kimberly. He will appear in court on Monday.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.