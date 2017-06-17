Nelspruit teen killed after her quad bike overturned

Paramedics say the quad bike was going downhill with two riders when the driver lost control.

JOHANNESBURG - A 16-year-old girl has been killed after a quad bike she was riding overturned in Nelspruit.

The teenage girl who was the passenger was thrown off the back and landed on a rock.

Netcarte 911's Chris Botha said, “Paramedics found her lying on the ground, they tried to resuscitate her but couldn’t.”