MEC Plato encourages youth to focus on education
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato has encouraged young people to focus on education in order to get themselves out of a life of poverty and crime.
According to the South African Human Rights Commission, which also held a policing dialogue in Nyanga on Friday, about 70% of the country's youth are more likely to be victims or perpetrators of crime compared to those over the age of 35.
The commission has also raised concern at the high unemployment rate and wants government to do more to address the challenges which it says keep the youth trapped in poverty.
At the dialogue meeting, residents told authorities they want to turn things around and shed the title of murder capital.
Plato says changes should start with young people.
“We need to understand the severity of the issues in Nyanga. As government, we need to look at the reconfiguration of Nyanga. We can’t steer away from these issues.”
He adds young people should identify what they want to achieve.
“Education is the key to empowerment. The youth must understand doors will open for them. They must understand they will be at a disadvantage if they don’t want to finish matric.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
