McIlroy hits back after accused of being 'bored' by Elkington

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

McIlroy hits back after accused of being 'bored' by Elkington

Rory McIlroy and Steve Elkington engaged in a social media spat after the Australian took a potshot at the world number two who missed the cut at the US Open on Friday.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waves on the 18th green during the first round of the 96th PGA Championship. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images/AFP
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waves on the 18th green during the first round of the 96th PGA Championship. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images/AFP
55 minutes ago

LONDON - Rory McIlroy and Steve Elkington engaged in a social media spat after the Australian took a potshot at the world number two who missed the cut at the US Open on Friday.

Elkington, the 1995 PGA Championship winner, suggested that McIlroy had lost interest in adding to his collection of four major championships.

"Rory is so bored playiing golf...without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank," Elkington wrote on Twitter.

"Nobody more gifted than Rory... Hes so bored playing golf on tour," Texas-based Australian Elkington wrote in a separate tweet.

McIlroy was not amused.

"More like 200mil... not bad for a 'bored' 28 year old... plenty more where that came from," replied the Northern Irishman.

Elkington said Jack Nicklaus never discussed his earnings, to which McIlroy called out the Australian's spelling and wrote "That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses... and it's knew... mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's."

The exchange came after McIlroy struggled to avoid the brutal Erin Hills rough in a shocking first-round 78 en route to an early exit from the year’s second major.

For the first time since 1974, four players head into the weekend tied atop the leaderboard, with Americans Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman and English duo Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood locked at seven-under 137.

That foursome does not quite roll off the tongue like the 1974 gang of Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Raymond Floyd and eventual winner Hale Irwin, but nevertheless.

Rain started falling a couple of hours after the end of the second round on Friday night, and with thunderstorms likely on Saturday afternoon, chances are the course will not be firm and fiery.

The wind is also forecast to be light all day, so birdies should again be plentiful.

But the long fescue rough remains a severe punishment for wildly inaccuracy, so precision off the tee will remain of paramount importance, no matter what the conditions.

Webb Simpson, the 2012 champion, and fellow American Tyler Light will be the Saturday dew sweepers, teeing off at 8:26am Central, with the final pairing of Casey and Harman out at 2:29pm Central.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA