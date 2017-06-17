Malema slams ANC, calls on students to ‘open doors’ for each other

JOHANNEBSURG - As universities across the country struggle to accommodate thousands of students, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged black students to open their homes to other black students.

Malema encouraged the youth to have the same fighting spirit against authority and government where it falls short, just as the class of 1976 did.

He was speaking at the Boipatong Stadium on Friday at his party's Youth Day event.

Malema highlighted the lack of accommodation at South African universities. He says many students are sleeping in toilets and libraries.

“Open your doors for the poor. Open your doors for the needy children.”

He commended Fees Must Fall activists and slammed the governing African National Congress (ANC) for not making free education a reality and for police brutality during the protests.

“Shame on your ANC, shame on you Jacob Zuma, shame on your Blade Nzimande for beating up our children for demanding the right thing, which is education.”

Malema says universities are not at fault, but should relax their rules at residences to allow for more people to share with one another.

This is not the first time Malema has called on students to stand together.

Earlier this year, he said students should be prepared to go to prison in their fight for free education.

This came after Bonginkosi Khanyile, a Durban University of Technology student, was released on R250 bail after he spent five months in jail.

The EFF said his imprisonment was an instruction from President Zuma to clamp down on the student movement and its leaders.

“And therefore, when the system you want to collapse intimidates you and you respond with fear, then you’re not into change.”

Malema urged Fees Must Fall activists to continue with their call for free education.

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)