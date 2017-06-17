Popular Topics
Malema: EFF will continue supporting opposition parties to unseat ANC

Julius Malema was speaking at the Boipatong Stadium during the party’s youth day commemoration.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will continue to vote with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other parties except the African National Congress (ANC), as the party believes the governing party has protected white privilege.

Malema was speaking at the Boipatong Stadium during the party’s Youth Day commemoration where thousands of red berets attended the rally on Friday.

Malema urged black people to unite and support black businesses and artists.

The EFF leader also explained why his party voted with the DA in the 2016 local government elections, saying it was part of a bigger plan to unseat the ANC government.

“We will continue to vote with the DA, the IFP and any other party that’s opposed to the ANC.

“The ANC has allowed this white arrogance. These whites are what they are today because the ANC converted itself into a security guard of white capital.”

Malema says the youth of today has a mission to fight the “corrupt ANC government” as the youth of 1976 fought the apartheid government.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

