[LISTEN] What it will take to impeach President Jacob Zuma

Cape Talk | Former Member of Parliament Melanie Verwoerd outlines the main three ways in which a country can impeach a president.

Verwoerd says one of the ways is where the president could resign himself.

“The second is a vote of no confidence. To do that you need half of the house to vote against the president. To impeach a president is more serious and if he is impeached he loses everything. No more benefits even after he steps down.”

