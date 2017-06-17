Knysna Hospital re-opens its doors after fires

About 80 patients had to be evacuated from the facility last week as a result of the fire that killed at least five people.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says operations at the Knysna Provincial Hospital are slowly but surely returning to normal after deadly fires ripped through the town.

About 80 patients had to be evacuated from the facility last week as a result of the fires that killed at least five people.

A makeshift healthcare centre was established at the Loerie Park Sports Field. Some patients were transferred to two other nearby hospitals and a church hall.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever says no damages were reported at the hospital.

“Over the next few days we will be transferring the patients from George Hospital back to Knysna. The hospital has started to function again, it is open and emergency cases can be handled at the hospital.”

Several people lost their jobs after the fires ripped through the Garden Route towns of Plettenberg Bay and Knysna. According to the Western Cape Tourism and Economic Development Department, more than 2,000 people have lost their jobs.

At least thirty tourism establishments were damaged.

Meanwhile, the annual Knysna Oyster Festival is set to go ahead as planned next month, traditionally attracting more than 70,000 visitors and generating more than R100 million.

Tourism and Economic Development MEC Alan Winde says the event creates 2,000 jobs for Knysna residents.

He says the town needs visitors now more than ever to help it get back on its feet.

“We appeal to everyone not to cancel their bookings now. There’s even more of an excuse to support the festival. Help us rebuild this town and its economy.”

President Jacob Zuma visited the area earlier this week, assuring residents government will do all it can to assist those affected by the fire.

