Knysna fire heroes honoured in march
The initiative in the Southern Cape town is being held to applaud firefighters for their efforts during wildfires that broke out in the region last week.
CAPE TOWN - A “thank you march” has been staged to honour firefighters in Knysna on Saturday.
#KnysnaFire Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies : I would like to extend my absolute gratitude to the brave women and men who fought the fires. KB pic.twitter.com/HIfsXMPVBD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2017
The inferno paralysed the Eden District and claimed the lives of seven people. Thousands fled their homes as a result of the fires.
#KnysnaFires A “Thank you march” have been staged to honour firefighters in Knysna today @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/xgM74cTWn2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2017
Dozens of people flocked to the Knysna Main road to salute the bravery of firefighters’ efforts in curbing the spread of the blazes.
Almost 500 Working on Fire firefighters have been deployed to the Southern Cape to assist in extinguishing the firestorm.
Working on Fire spokesperson Linton Rensburg has praised his team's commitment to contain the runaway fires.
“These firefighters have been working day and night to contain the fires. It’s a great moment for them.”
The blaze which ripped through the area claimed the lives of two volunteer fighters last week.
The Knysna Municipality has rolled out an infrastructure rebuilding programme in various fire affected areas.
GALLERY: Firefighting efforts in Knysna & surrounding areas enter 5th day
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
