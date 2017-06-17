Home Affairs workers win in Saturday pay dispute
After months of court battles and a looming strike, the department has finally agreed to the demands of the workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has reversed its decision to force front desk workers at its offices to work on Saturdays without remuneration.
A circular that went out last year informing workers of this sparked anger among staff with threats of a nationwide strike.
The department and various trade unions addressed the press at the public service co-ordination bargaining council offices in Pretoria.
The Public Servants’ Association had given the department just 10 days to review its policy, failure to which the union would embark on a strike on Monday, directly affecting services.
Mohoboko says there is a guarantee that services will not be impacted following the agreement.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Knysna fire heroes honoured in march
-
'Gupta leaks shows strength of SA’s democracy'
-
Home Affairs Dept ordered to appear in Parly over Guptas' SA citizenship
-
[OPINION] Where did it go wrong? Eskom in 'unholy mess'
-
Thuli Madonsela gives her take on radical economic transformation
-
Pietermaritzburg man found dead on street
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.