Home Affairs workers win in Saturday pay dispute

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Home Affairs workers win in Saturday pay dispute

After months of court battles and a looming strike, the department has finally agreed to the demands of the workers.

A Department of Home Affairs office. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A Department of Home Affairs office. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has reversed its decision to force front desk workers at its offices to work on Saturdays without remuneration.

A circular that went out last year informing workers of this sparked anger among staff with threats of a nationwide strike.

The department and various trade unions addressed the press at the public service co-ordination bargaining council offices in Pretoria.

The Public Servants’ Association had given the department just 10 days to review its policy, failure to which the union would embark on a strike on Monday, directly affecting services.

Mohoboko says there is a guarantee that services will not be impacted following the agreement.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA