Home Affairs workers win in Saturday pay dispute

After months of court battles and a looming strike, the department has finally agreed to the demands of the workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has reversed its decision to force front desk workers at its offices to work on Saturdays without remuneration.

A circular that went out last year informing workers of this sparked anger among staff with threats of a nationwide strike.

The department and various trade unions addressed the press at the public service co-ordination bargaining council offices in Pretoria.

The Public Servants’ Association had given the department just 10 days to review its policy, failure to which the union would embark on a strike on Monday, directly affecting services.

Mohoboko says there is a guarantee that services will not be impacted following the agreement.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)