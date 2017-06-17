Home Affairs Dept ordered to appear in Parly over Guptas' SA citizenship

Home Affairs officials will appear before the committee on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs has ordered the Home Affairs Department to appear before it and provide details around the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

Home Affairs officials will appear before the committee on Tuesday following Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s release of a letter from the department, turning down the Gupta's request for citizenship.

Another letter Malema released came from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who was previously home affairs minister, waiving the residential requirements for citizenship.

The chairperson of the portfolio Lemias Mashile says they want details from the department about the EFF’s claims.

“We have requested the department to come and brief us on what happened. We want to know what the department knows so that we can understand the background on this matter.”

Mashile says the department is expected to explain as to how the Gupta family’s application got in to the hands of the minister.

“We will only have details after Tuesday on what they have in their records. Remember the minister doesn’t receive papers, someone has to take it to him. We want to know what convinced the minister to sign or not to sign.”

