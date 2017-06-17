'Gupta leaks shows strength of SA’s democracy'
Advocate Thuli Madonsela says it shows the goodness and willingness of people to uncover wrongdoing so that the country can get back on track.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says the leaking of documents known as the Gupta leaked emails points to the strength of South Africa’s democracy.
She says this shows the goodness and willingness of people to uncover wrongdoing so that the country can get back on track.
She says the challenge right now is to make sure that there is a commission of inquiry that looks into the emails and every piece of evidence on state capture.
Madonsela was speaking on the sidelines of a democracy dialogue at Constitution Hill on Friday.
The advocate says it’s clear to everyone that there’s prima facie evidence that elements of the state have been captured.
She says through her dialogues, she’s in fact met with young people from various institutions involved in projects to recapture the state.
“I think it’s really brilliant if you see your organisation has been captured, you begin to recapture it. Instead of people waiting for the silver bullet, you eat the elephant. They’re eating the elephant one piece at a time.”
She says she’s not depressed by the Gupta leaks, as they show people are fighting back.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
