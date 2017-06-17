Eskom rubbishes claims of scheduled load shedding

The power utility says the public should ignore the messages of load shedding claims doing rounds on social media

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has refuted claims that there will be scheduled load shedding for six hours’ tomorrow morning.



Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the power system is very stable.

“We have not had load shedding for 22 months and there are no plans to go back to load shedding. We reject the reports as mischievous and baseless.”