Eskom rubbishes claims of scheduled load shedding
Local
The power utility says the public should ignore the messages of load shedding claims doing rounds on social media
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has refuted claims that there will be scheduled load shedding for six hours’ tomorrow morning.
The power utility says the public should ignore the messages of such claims doing rounds on social media
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the power system is very stable.
“We have not had load shedding for 22 months and there are no plans to go back to load shedding. We reject the reports as mischievous and baseless.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.