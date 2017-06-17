Couple arrested for drugs worth R40k in Parow

Officers from various police units set up the undercover operation after receiving information about a drug house in Oostersee.

CAPE TOWN - A couple has been arrested in Parow for the alleged possession of drugs during a sting operation.

Agents disguised as buyers went to the property for a drug deal.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says after the R40,000 transaction was completed, other officers swooped in on the house.

“After the money used in the operation was recovered the drugs were seized. A 23 year old man and his girlfriend were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.”

Drugs found during the raid included ecstasy tablets, methadone, magic mushrooms and the drug known as golden teachers.