Couple arrested for drugs worth R40k in Parow
Officers from various police units set up the undercover operation after receiving information about a drug house in Oostersee.
CAPE TOWN - A couple has been arrested in Parow for the alleged possession of drugs during a sting operation.
Officers from various police units set up the undercover operation after receiving information about a drug house in Oostersee.
Agents disguised as buyers went to the property for a drug deal.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says after the R40,000 transaction was completed, other officers swooped in on the house.
“After the money used in the operation was recovered the drugs were seized. A 23 year old man and his girlfriend were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.”
Drugs found during the raid included ecstasy tablets, methadone, magic mushrooms and the drug known as golden teachers.
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.