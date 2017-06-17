Cops hunt for suspects who killed man, wounded his child

Ntuthuzelo Gumenke was taking his three children to school when he was reportedly approached by a man who opened fire on them.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for several suspects who allegedly killed a man and wounded his seven-year-old son in Tsomo.

Officials are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the 52-year-old man was ambushed by a group of men earlier this week.

It's believed the suspects were driving a vehicle with Cape Town registration plates.

Gumenke was killed instantly while his seven-year-old son was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Two other children aged 11 and 12 were unharmed.

Police say the motive for the attack is still unknown and the gunman and his accomplices are still at large.

At the same time, a 30-year-old man appeared in the Butterworth magistrates court for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Nandipha Mtuzula of Toleni Village was found in a shallow grave this week, a month after she went missing.