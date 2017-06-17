Brian Molefe voluntarily resigned, Lynne Brown says in affidavit
Brown has denied Molefe was dismissed from his position, saying his reinstatement by the Eskom board last month was invalid and therefore should be rescinded.
JOHANNESBURG - With the Eskom board recently confirming that its left its former CEO Brian Molefe's unfair dismissal lawsuit in Lynne Brown's hands, the Public Enterprises Minister has filed an affidavit, saying Molefe voluntarily resigned.
Brown says she met with Molefe last year where he informed her of his proposed resignation.
The power utility's board says it will not oppose Molefe’s legal challenge over his "unfair" and "invalid" dismissal as group chief executive.
Molefe's reappointment was rescinded by the board after instruction from Brown.
Brown says Molefe did not suggest to her that he wanted to take early retirement as suggested by the Eskom board.
She says she regarded Molefe's departure as a resignation until she saw reports that Molefe was paid a R30 million pension.
Brown says Molefe cannot be reinstated because of allegations against him contained in the Public Protector's State of Capture report and concerns relating to the circumstances of reappointment.
Molefe left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s report.
He was reappointed to the utility last month in a move followed by widespread confusion.
In an amaBhungane exclusive, former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi revealed how the Guptas managed to secure the Optimum coal mine from Glencore in 2015 at a time when Molefe was in constant contact with the controversial family.
AmaBhungane’s Sam Sole says Molefe played an integral part in this "forced sale".
“In the meantime, Molefe comes in as the CEO and really is instrumental in putting on the squeeze on Glencore to the extent that they eventually back down and sell the mine to the Guptas.”
#StateCapture The phone records that expose Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's many visits and calls with the Guptas. pic.twitter.com/hE9GEmyWDb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2016
Ramatlhodi says he refused to suspend all of Glenore’s South African mining licences as Molefe and former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane had insisted.
In an interview with the Public Protector, Ajay Gupta confirmed that he is very good friends with Molefe.
From the archives: WATCH: Brian Molefe on Guptas
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
