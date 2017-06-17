2 die on WC roads
Local
Traffic officials have arrested seven drunk drivers during roadblocks conducted across the province.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have died on Western Cape roads since the start of the long weekend.
Fines totalling more than R110 have been issued to motorists.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said, “This morning there was a head-on collision on the N7.”
