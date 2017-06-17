Family starts campaign to bring back missing Mbuyisa Makhubu
Wandile Makhubu addressed EFF supporters at the Boipatong Stadium on Friday about the significance of 16 June.
JOHANNESBURG - The brother of missing freedom fighter Mbuyisa Makhubu whose picture made international headlines says 16 June remains a painful day for his family.
Wandile Makhubu addressed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters at the Boipatong Stadium on Friday about the significance of 16 June.
Makhubu’s brother, who was captured in the iconic photograph carrying a lifeless Pieterson, has been missing since the seventies.
He was apparently last seen in Nigeria in 1979.
Makhubu was a special guest at the EFF rally in the Vaal.
He says government has not been helpful in trying to track his brother down so the family started a campaign to bring Mbuyisa back.
“This time of the year it invokes emotions of wanting him back, the emotions of anger and feeling disservice by government. We feel they’re not doing enough.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
