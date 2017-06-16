Thuli Madonsela: Youth Day is about recognising young people as leaders
The former public protector is chairing the dialogue held by the Thuli Madonsela Foundation. She says it's aimed at hearing young people's thoughts & dreams around democracy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Thuli Madonsela Foundation is holding a democracy dialogue with young people at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
The foundation says the event is part of a quiet conversation that it's undertaking with the youth ahead of the official launch of a bigger project in August.
The former public protector is chairing the conversation and says it's aimed hearing young people's thoughts and dreams around democracy.
Madonsela is actively engaging with young people today at Constitution Hill.
She says the foundation has a strategic plan to find out what democracy and leadership services young people need.
“Instead of being presumptuous, we do have our own strategic plan which is in draft form.”
She says Friday's dialogue is being held on June 16, because Youth Day is about recognising young people as leaders.
“We’re not going to teach young people to be leaders, they already are leading, we’re just going to tap into their leadership.”
Madonsela says she hopes to foster a better understanding of how young people see democracy today in comparison to the youth of 1976.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
