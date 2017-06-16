'South African young people extremely frustrated'
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says young people are frustrated by living in poverty with no means to afford tertiary education.
JOHANNESBURG - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says young people living in South Africa are extremely frustrated.
Madonsela was speaking on the sidelines of a democracy dialogue at Constitution Hill hosted by her foundation.
The event is part of a quiet conversation that her foundation is having with young people ahead of the official launch of a bigger project in August.
Madonsela says young people are frustrated by living in poverty with no means to afford tertiary education.
She says her daughter Wenzile Madonsela was speaking on a panel recently which focused on the huge disparity between the extremely rich and the extremely poor.
“They spoke about two South Africas, the one where there are extremely rich black and white people and the one where there are extremely poor people, who are mostly black people, and mostly female.”
Madonsela says she hopes to foster a better understanding of how young people see democracy today, compared to the youth of 1976.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Hawks officer allegedly kills mom-in-law, wounds wife & shoots himself
-
Seized Moroccan phosphate ship to stay in South Africa, court rules
-
Malema: DA disciplined Zille better than ANC did Zuma
-
‘Heartbreak’ as youth month sees deaths of 4 children in WC
-
New act will see shut down of illegal shebeens in WC
-
55 of 172 schools damaged in #CapeStorm repaired
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.