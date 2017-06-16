'South African young people extremely frustrated'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says young people are frustrated by living in poverty with no means to afford tertiary education.

Madonsela was speaking on the sidelines of a democracy dialogue at Constitution Hill hosted by her foundation.

The event is part of a quiet conversation that her foundation is having with young people ahead of the official launch of a bigger project in August.

Madonsela says young people are frustrated by living in poverty with no means to afford tertiary education.

She says her daughter Wenzile Madonsela was speaking on a panel recently which focused on the huge disparity between the extremely rich and the extremely poor.

“They spoke about two South Africas, the one where there are extremely rich black and white people and the one where there are extremely poor people, who are mostly black people, and mostly female.”

Madonsela says she hopes to foster a better understanding of how young people see democracy today, compared to the youth of 1976.

