SAHRC: 70% of youth likely to commit or be victims of crime

A policing dialogue was hosted with the Nyanga community policing forum that focused on the spiralling rate of violent crime taking place in the area.

CAPE TOWN - About 70% of the country's youth are more likely to be victims or perpetrators of assault, robbery and property theft than those over the age of 35.

That's according to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which held a policing dialogue in Nyanga early on Friday.

The event was hosted with the Nyanga community policing forum and focused on the spiralling rate of violent crime taking place in the area, which has the unfortunate title of murder capital of the country.

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato expressed concern at the number of young people involved in crime.

“My message for all morning was: get involved with drugs and gangs, and you will get killed. That is the phenomenon in the Cape Flats. [That's] What’s happening to youngsters, and you end up in an early grave or you end up in jail. And the youth must get this.”

The SAHRC has also expressed concern at the high unemployment rate and has urged the government to do more to address the challenges, which it says keep children trapped in poverty.

