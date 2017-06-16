Ramaphosa: Youth have role to play to ensure future generations are Aids free
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s gains for freedom cannot flourish if some in society remain excluded.
DURBAN – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa must now commit to collectively building institutions to prevent the stigmatisation and social exclusion of HIV positive people.
Ramaphosa spoke at the national Aids conference on Thursday and focused on young people, who he says will lead the prevention revolution.
The deputy president says that prevention is key to government’s national strategic plan to end HIV, STIs and TB over the next five years.
Ramaphosa says the country’s gains for freedom cannot flourish if some in society remain excluded.
“Our freedom indeed, colleagues, fans, will remain incomplete if we continue to discriminate against the vulnerable population.”
Ramaphosa has commended civil society groups and the youth for fighting for socio-economic rights, especially when it comes to HIV/Aids and protecting the vulnerable.
The deputy president says young people in the country have a leading role to play to ensure that their generation becomes HIV free, likening them to the 1976 group who fought for freedom.
More in Local
-
Scopa raises alarm over Correctional Services’ irregular expenditure
-
Number of schools damaged in Cape storm now at 172
-
NUM to oppose naturalisation aspect of new Mining Charter
-
DA: No need for motion of no confidence in Zille
-
Parties involved in Sassa debacle to head back to ConCourt in two weeks
-
SAHRC: Resources under strain in dealing with abuse cases
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.