Ramaphosa: Youth have role to play to ensure future generations are Aids free

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s gains for freedom cannot flourish if some in society remain excluded.

DURBAN – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa must now commit to collectively building institutions to prevent the stigmatisation and social exclusion of HIV positive people.

Ramaphosa spoke at the national Aids conference on Thursday and focused on young people, who he says will lead the prevention revolution.

The deputy president says that prevention is key to government’s national strategic plan to end HIV, STIs and TB over the next five years.

“Our freedom indeed, colleagues, fans, will remain incomplete if we continue to discriminate against the vulnerable population.”

Ramaphosa has commended civil society groups and the youth for fighting for socio-economic rights, especially when it comes to HIV/Aids and protecting the vulnerable.

The deputy president says young people in the country have a leading role to play to ensure that their generation becomes HIV free, likening them to the 1976 group who fought for freedom.