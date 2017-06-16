Popular Topics
President’s address disrupted as youth chant ‘Zuma must go’

President Jacob Zuma has used his speech to highlight that education is the most powerful weapon in the fight for economic freedom.

President Jacob Zuma addressed hundreds at the Tshing sports ground in Ventersdorp to mark Youth Day on 16 June 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
President Jacob Zuma addressed hundreds at the Tshing sports ground in Ventersdorp to mark Youth Day on 16 June 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
34 minutes ago

VENTERSDORP - President Jacob Zuma's Youth Day address in Ventersdorp has been briefly disrupted by a group of young people chanting "Zuma must go".

Zuma has used his speech to highlight that education is the most powerful weapon in the fight for economic freedom.

The president says while the youth of 1976 fought for the liberation of the country, young people today have a different battle on their hands.

Earlier, Zuma and North West Premier Supra Mahuma-Pelo arrived to cheers from the thousands of people attending the event at the Tshing sports ground.

Mahuma-Pelo believes the president's visit to the area will help integrate black and white members of the community.

The Free State premier says Ventersdorp has been plagued by racism and he hopes people will unite to benefit young people.

Those in attendance include Ministers Nathi Mthethwa and Buti Manamela.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

