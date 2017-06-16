ANCWL to lead march against violence against women and children

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

ANCWL to lead march against violence against women and children

The march will begin at the Jeppe Police station in Johannesburg and end at the Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre.

Metro Police. Picture: EWN
Metro Police. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Parliamentary Constituency Johannesburg regional office, the African National Congress (ANC) and the ANC Women’s League will be leading a march on Friday morning in protest against the violence directed at women and children.

The march will be led by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqukula.

The march, which is also organised by church leaders, hopes to highlight that most cases of abuse are against young women and that communities need to speak out.

The march will begin at the Jeppe Police Station in Johannesburg and end at the Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre.

PCO spokesperson Thandeka Sithole says: “Most of the people who have been found dead or most of the people that have been abused are mostly young women, so we found it appropriate to do it this month to say enough is enough.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA