ANCWL to lead march against violence against women and children

The march will begin at the Jeppe Police station in Johannesburg and end at the Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre.

JOHANNESBURG – The Parliamentary Constituency Johannesburg regional office, the African National Congress (ANC) and the ANC Women’s League will be leading a march on Friday morning in protest against the violence directed at women and children.

The march will be led by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqukula.

The march, which is also organised by church leaders, hopes to highlight that most cases of abuse are against young women and that communities need to speak out.

The march will begin at the Jeppe Police Station in Johannesburg and end at the Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre.

PCO spokesperson Thandeka Sithole says: “Most of the people who have been found dead or most of the people that have been abused are mostly young women, so we found it appropriate to do it this month to say enough is enough.”