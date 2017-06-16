Number of schools damaged in Cape storm now at 172
The WCED has completed its assessment of affected schools.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the number of schools damaged in last week's storm has risen to 172.
The department has completed its assessment of affected schools.
Strong winds a heavy rain wrought havoc across Cape Town as a cold front recently battered the city.
Schools and universities were closed for the day.
The WCED’s Paddy Attwell says 102 schools reported damaged roofs.
“The damage has been massive. I think the main feature of the school was the time the wind was blowing. We have never experienced anything like that.”
Several homes were also damaged during the storm and shelter was made available to residents.
The wind has also uprooted trees across the peninsula. In one incident, a tree crashed into a block of flats in Plumstead.
Forecasters predicted it would be the worst storm to hit the city in three decades.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
