NUM to oppose naturalisation aspect of new Mining Charter

The new charter was launched by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it will oppose a clause in the new Mining Charter that would allow black people who became citizens through naturalisation to qualify for Black Economic Empowerment ownership.

But the Chamber of Mines has already said it will challenge the charter in court because they weren’t consulted.

The NUM’s Luthando Brukwe says they won’t support this new clause.

“We’ll be very vocal against naturalisation because that could be a regressive aspect which will not advance those of the black South Africans.”

Mining lawyer Peter Leon says it doesn’t seem to make sense.

“It’s an inversion of the principle contained in the Constitution Section 9 which is the equality clause.”

The NUM also says it was properly consulted over this new charter.