New act will see shut down of illegal shebeens in WC

At a Youth Day event in Nyanga, Community Safety MEC Dan Plato expressed concern about the number of unregistered liquor outlets that serve young people.

FILE: A spaza shop cum illegal shebeen that was raided by Nyanga police. Picture: EWN
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of illegal shebeens are set to be shut down, especially in Nyanga, when Western Cape Liquor Amendment Act comes into effect next month.

The amendment regulations which were approved by the provincial Cabinet last month give the Liquor Licensing Tribunal powers to issue fines of R100 000.

At a Youth Day event in Nyanga on Friday, Community Safety MEC Dan Plato expressed concern about the number of unregistered liquor outlets that serve young people.

Plato says this has been found to contribute to an increase in alcohol abuse which results in crime.

“When people are heavily drunk, the stabbings, the assaults and the killings of people start. And it will be a major challenge to deal with the thousands of illegal shebeens.”

Plato adds they will have no choice but to close them down.

“It is not an easy one to tackle, but I think with everybody on board, with the police on board, we’ll be able to do the necessary.”

The province has 8,000 registered liquor traders compared to about 20,000 illegal outlets.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

