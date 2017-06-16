New act will see shut down of illegal shebeens in WC

-
55 of 172 schools damaged in #CapeStorm repaired
DA highlights job creation at Youth Day celebration
ANC reportedly wants urgent meeting with Zwane over mining charter
#YouthDay: Fun & games for Jeppestown community
6 found guilty of involvement in 1993 blasts in India's financial hub
Knysna Hospital reopens for emergency, trauma cases only
Springboks face tougher second Test against French
Sprinter Schippers wins, disqualified and then reinstated
India cruise past Bangladesh to set up final with Pakistan
Fowler on target as US Open big guns fail to fire
Bok coach Coetzee makes solitary change in favour of continuity
[WATCH] Course unknown at the 2017 US Open
The most revolutionary thing about self-driving cars isn't what you think
Karrueche Tran gets restraining order against Chris Brown
4th Industrial Revolution is about empowering people, not rise of the machines
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Dr Dre donates $10 Million
[LISTEN] Parents & schools need to teach kids about dealing with finances
Trevor Noah opens Donald Trump's Presidential Twitter Library
Jamie Foxx vows to 'go crazy' for 50th birthday
Rita Ora helps Grenfell Tower neighbourhood after inferno
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Play 'Dodgeball' with Ben Stiller
Use opportunities provided for you, Zuma urges young people
[WATCH] EFF observes Youth Day in Boipatong
Report: Dlamini-Zuma calls for more support in ANC leadership bid
ANCYL: Mbalula should raise issues internally
BLF to open criminal cases against Gordhan, Nene
DA: No need for motion of no confidence in Zille
[OPINION] Protests in SA, Colombia reveal link between inequality, uprisings
[FACT CHECK] Are fewer than 6,000 babies born with HIV every year in SA?
[ANALYSIS] Being Malusi Gigaba
[OPINION] Is self-love the key to ending Africa's skin bleaching syndrome?
[OPINION] SA will need a government of national healing after Zuma leaves
[ANALYSIS] Ethical journalism: what to do - and not to do - with leaked emails
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairs
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got Optimum
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery Discontent
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!
Rules on removing a president in South Africa
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to close
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
4th Industrial Revolution is about empowering people, not rise of the machinesBusiness
[LISTEN] Parents & schools need to teach kids about dealing with finances
NUM to oppose naturalisation aspect of new Mining Charter
Gigaba: Tough economic climate will see govt cut spending
NUM happy with some policies in new Mining Charter
South Africa's resources stocks weaken after release of mining charter
New act will see shut down of illegal shebeens in WC
At a Youth Day event in Nyanga, Community Safety MEC Dan Plato expressed concern about the number of unregistered liquor outlets that serve young people.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of illegal shebeens are set to be shut down, especially in Nyanga, when Western Cape Liquor Amendment Act comes into effect next month.
The amendment regulations which were approved by the provincial Cabinet last month give the Liquor Licensing Tribunal powers to issue fines of R100 000.
At a Youth Day event in Nyanga on Friday, Community Safety MEC Dan Plato expressed concern about the number of unregistered liquor outlets that serve young people.
Plato says this has been found to contribute to an increase in alcohol abuse which results in crime.
“When people are heavily drunk, the stabbings, the assaults and the killings of people start. And it will be a major challenge to deal with the thousands of illegal shebeens.”
Plato adds they will have no choice but to close them down.
“It is not an easy one to tackle, but I think with everybody on board, with the police on board, we’ll be able to do the necessary.”
The province has 8,000 registered liquor traders compared to about 20,000 illegal outlets.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
55 of 172 schools damaged in #CapeStorm repaired
DA highlights job creation at Youth Day celebration
ANC reportedly wants urgent meeting with Zwane over mining charter
#YouthDay: Fun & games for Jeppestown community
Knysna Hospital reopens for emergency, trauma cases only
Use opportunities provided for you, Zuma urges young people
