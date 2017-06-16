Malema: DA disciplined Zille better than ANC did Zuma

Julius Malema touched on the criticism the EFF has received for voting with the DA in the local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says as much as people criticise the Democratic Alliance (DA) about the Helen Zille colonialism saga, the opposition party has done a better job at disciplining her than the ANC has done with President Jacob Zuma.

Malema addressed thousands of young EFF supporters who've gathered at the Boipatong Stadium in the Vaal on Friday afternoon to commemorate the 1976 uprising.

The EFF leader received a warm welcome as thousands of young men and women dressed in red chanted “Juju” as he took to the podium.

He touched on the criticism the EFF has received for voting with the DA in the local government elections.

But Malema says the red berets are open to working with all parties, except the ANC.

“The ANC has never done what the DA did to Helen Zille; they never said to Zuma: come and sit here small boy because the ANC is bigger than you, you sit here and say I’m sorry. They’ve never done that.”

#YouthDay Malema says he isn't driven by power to become the next President. MK pic.twitter.com/KyfQe8qMRQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2017

#YouthDay Malema urges youth to be innovative. MK pic.twitter.com/BQRW5yBhi2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2017

HOLD GOVERNMENT TO ACCOUNT

Malema says young people need to hold the government to account by protesting wherever the state fails to deliver.

He has told his supporters they have the responsibility to carry on the class of 1976's fight for quality education.

Malema says the students who’ve taken part in the Fees Must Fall movement must be commended for their fight for free education.

He has told the crowd that the parents of protesters may not understand.

“I was happy when I came in and I saw a lot of roads barricaded with bricks. That is what you must do when they don’t deliver to you and to our people.”

Malema says parents today have accepted corruption much like the parents of 1976 felt defeated by apartheid.

He says it’s up to young people to fight against corruption.

#YouthDay Malema: Parents today are folding their arms like the parents of '76. MK pic.twitter.com/uMeyEUlqlg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2017

#YouthDay Malema says black people must support black business, aritists. MK pic.twitter.com/90Dr1gLVVC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2017

#YouthDay Malema: We are not ashamed of protesting communities. MK pic.twitter.com/DuqSRpm2o2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2017

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)