Malema: DA disciplined Zille better than ANC did Zuma

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Malema: DA disciplined Zille better than ANC did Zuma

Julius Malema touched on the criticism the EFF has received for voting with the DA in the local government elections.

EFF leadership at the packed Boipatong Stadium for the Youth Day rally. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
EFF leadership at the packed Boipatong Stadium for the Youth Day rally. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
Masa Kekana one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says as much as people criticise the Democratic Alliance (DA) about the Helen Zille colonialism saga, the opposition party has done a better job at disciplining her than the ANC has done with President Jacob Zuma.

Malema addressed thousands of young EFF supporters who've gathered at the Boipatong Stadium in the Vaal on Friday afternoon to commemorate the 1976 uprising.

The EFF leader received a warm welcome as thousands of young men and women dressed in red chanted “Juju” as he took to the podium.

He touched on the criticism the EFF has received for voting with the DA in the local government elections.

But Malema says the red berets are open to working with all parties, except the ANC.

“The ANC has never done what the DA did to Helen Zille; they never said to Zuma: come and sit here small boy because the ANC is bigger than you, you sit here and say I’m sorry. They’ve never done that.”

HOLD GOVERNMENT TO ACCOUNT

Malema says young people need to hold the government to account by protesting wherever the state fails to deliver.

He has told his supporters they have the responsibility to carry on the class of 1976's fight for quality education.

Malema says the students who’ve taken part in the Fees Must Fall movement must be commended for their fight for free education.

He has told the crowd that the parents of protesters may not understand.

“I was happy when I came in and I saw a lot of roads barricaded with bricks. That is what you must do when they don’t deliver to you and to our people.”

Malema says parents today have accepted corruption much like the parents of 1976 felt defeated by apartheid.

He says it’s up to young people to fight against corruption.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA