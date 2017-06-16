‘Heartbreak’ as youth month sees deaths of 4 children in WC

More than 20 minors have been murdered in communities including Khayelitsha, Atlantis, Strand and Mitchells Plain since January.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum says it's heartbreaking that youth month has already seen the death of four innocent children in the Western Cape.

The province has been plagued by child fatalities since the start of this year.

The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum's Joanie Fredericks is a local community activist who fights for the rights of women and children and their safety.

Fredericks says children have the right to be educated around the dangers facing today's youth.

“We need to include the children in our conversations around safety.”

Earlier this week, an 18-month-old boy was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic.

His mother and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with the murder.

In Atlantis, police nabbed a man for the murder of a mother and her two-year-old daughter, whose bodies were found among bushes in Witsand last week.

A man appeared in the Strand Magistrates Court last week for the rape and murder of five-year-old Minentle Lekatha.

The little girl's body was found under a bridge in Nomzamo about two weeks ago.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)