Hawks make massive rhino horn bust at OR Tambo Airport

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have made another massive rhino horn bust at OR Tambo International Airport.

In the latest seizure on Wednesday, customs officials found 28.7 kilograms of rhino horn, coated in wax and wrapped in newspaper.

The horns have an estimated value of R6 million.

A Vietnamese citizen was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

Last Sunday, 10 horns worth around R5 million were confiscated at the airport and two Chinese citizens were taken into custody.