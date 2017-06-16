Gigaba: Tough economic climate will see govt cut spending

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that he is in no doubt that South Africa finds itself in a tough economic situation.

PRETORIA – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that in the tough economic climate government will be forced to make cuts in government spending and programmes.

Gigaba was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday where discussed plans to turn the economy around.

The Finance Minister says that he is in no doubt that South Africa finds itself in a tough economic situation.

“We’re going to have to take hard decisions which may require further cuts in terms of government programmes and spending in a manner that’s going to reduce wastage but make money available.”

He says public wage negotiation this year will create additional pressure on the public purse.

“We’ll have to find a way to keep the wage bill within the limit, taking into account the difficulty which we’re in.”

Gigaba announced a meeting convened by President Jacob Zuma in two weeks’ time to develop strategies and set timelines to mend the economy.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)