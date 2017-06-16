Gauteng govt won't allow another taxi protest, for now

Several motorists and commuters were intimidated during the protest, while freeways in the province were massively congested.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says it will not give the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) permission to march again, following Thursday's violent protest in Gauteng.

The provincial government says that the strike had a negative impact on the economy, since Gauteng is the economic hub of the country.

It says while that citizens have a constitutional right to protest, violent action and intimidation cannot be accepted.

Community Safety Sizakele MEC Nkosi-Malobane says: “We are not going to engage with them on another march. They have shown us their true colours. They can’t be trusted, until they prove otherwise.”

