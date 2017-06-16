DA: No need for motion of no confidence in Zille

The ANC caucus in the provincial legislature is pushing for Zille to be removed as premier over her tweets in which she insisted not all aspects of colonialism were bad.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's colonialism tweets matter has been properly resolved and there's no need to call for a motion of no confidence in her.

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in the provincial legislature is pushing for Zille to be removed as premier over her tweets in which she insisted not all aspects of colonialism were bad.

Zille reached a settlement with the DA over the matter. But she won't be sacked as premier.

DA chief whip Mark Wiley says the motion is unnecessary.

“They say they’ve called of this problem because the DA has an internal problem with Helen Zille. They say it hasn’t been resolved.”

Wiley adds the ANC has not been able to prove the province has lost confidence in Zille.

But ANC caucus leader Khaya Magaxa says the DA has failed to deal decisively with the matter.

“The DA is just trying to manage the public outcry. They are not doing anything to discipline Helen Zille.”

Zille issued another apology earlier this week. She says this time it's genuine.

“I realise the wounds of history that my tweet, and subsequent defence of it, has opened. In particular, I recognise that my actions were insensitive to South Africans who suffered under colonial oppression.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Zille will continue as Western Cape premier because she runs a good government and the decision was made in the interests of reconciliation.

“I also have to consider the type of government we run in the Western Cape and she runs a good government.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)