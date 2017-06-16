Popular Topics
DA highlights job creation at Youth Day celebration

According to the latest Stats SA figures, nearly 24% of the Western Cape's population is unemployed.

FILE: Western Cape human settlements MEC and acting provincial leader of the DA Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Cindy Archillies
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Youth Day event in Khayelitsha on Friday focused on unemployment among the youth.

In his address, the party's acting provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela spoke of government programmes to fight drugs and unemployment.

According to the latest Stats SA figures, nearly 24% of the Western Cape's population is unemployed.

“Out of those unemployed people, more than 47% of them are young people and that is why it is so critical for us to deal with the plight of young people. And there are a number of things that we are already doing as the government of the Western Cape under the Democratic Alliance.”

Madikizela explains some of the programmes in place to address youth unemployment.

“Under our Project Khulisa we are targeting to train 32 500 young people by 2019 and that is programme is already underway. We are targeting to train 10 000 young people under agri-processing.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA