DA highlights job creation at Youth Day celebration
According to the latest Stats SA figures, nearly 24% of the Western Cape's population is unemployed.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Youth Day event in Khayelitsha on Friday focused on unemployment among the youth.
In his address, the party's acting provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela spoke of government programmes to fight drugs and unemployment.
According to the latest Stats SA figures, nearly 24% of the Western Cape's population is unemployed.
“Out of those unemployed people, more than 47% of them are young people and that is why it is so critical for us to deal with the plight of young people. And there are a number of things that we are already doing as the government of the Western Cape under the Democratic Alliance.”
Madikizela explains some of the programmes in place to address youth unemployment.
“Under our Project Khulisa we are targeting to train 32 500 young people by 2019 and that is programme is already underway. We are targeting to train 10 000 young people under agri-processing.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
New act will see shut down of illegal shebeens in WC
-
55 of 172 schools damaged in #CapeStorm repaired
-
ANC reportedly wants urgent meeting with Zwane over mining charter
-
#YouthDay: Fun & games for Jeppestown community
-
Knysna Hospital reopens for emergency, trauma cases only
-
Use opportunities provided for you, Zuma urges young people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.