55 of 172 schools damaged in #CapeStorm repaired
About 172 schools reported damages after heavy storms and gale force winds lashed the province, causing death and devastation, especially in informal settlements.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says 55 schools damaged during last week's so-called Cape storm have already been repaired.
The department’s Paddy Attwell says most of the learning facilities reported damaged roofs.
He adds officials are still calculating the cost of the destruction.
“The vast majority of the cases were roofs, roofing sheets coming off and roofs coming loose, leakages and so on. At the moment we’ve got 102 schools that reported damages to roofs.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
