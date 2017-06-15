Zuma attends funeral of firefighter, promises help for victims

Bradley Richards sustained 70% burn wounds to his body when the fire reportedly turned on his crew in the Harkerville forest.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma on Thursday afternoon attended the funeral service of a volunteer firefighter in Plettenberg Bay.

24-year-old Bradley Richards was one of seven people who lost their lives due to wildfires across the Southern Cape.

Clean-up operations are currently underway in the Garden Route towns as authorities count the cost of the devastation.

He died in a George hospital on Friday.

Speaking at Richard's funeral, President Zuma gave the assurance government will do all it can to help those affected.

“This has been the biggest fire. We have seen the places where it has taken place. It was the wind, fire that really devastated.”

Over the weekend, 63-year-old volunteer firefighter John Blaauw also died of injuries sustained, while a woman succumbed to her injuries while being treated at Tygerberg Hospital.

Her three-year-old daughter died last week.

