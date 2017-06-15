Zille may face motion of no confidence in WC Legislature

ANC MPLs staged a protest outside the provincial legislature building earlier calling for Helen Zille to resign.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille may face a motion of no confidence in the Western Cape Legislature later this month.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province wrote to the legislature speaker last week calling for a debate and motion over Zille's colonialism tweets.

This week Zille was stripped of her roles within the Democratic Alliance (DA) after she apologised for saying not all aspects of colonialism were bad.

ANC MPLs staged a protest outside the provincial legislature building earlier calling for Zille to resign.

The party's proposed motion was also forwarded to the programming committee.

DA chief whip Mark Wiley, who also chairs the committee, says no date's been set for it yet.

“We’ll consider it at the programming authority which sits on a Tuesday just prior to our last sitting in June. [We’ll look] at whether we can to it then or not.”

The ANC's caucus leader Khaya Magaxa says the DA is delaying the matter.

“Despite that, we got support from the EFF and other political parties, Mark Wiley insisted that matter will not be dealt with in this or even next week.”

The legislature says the matter could not be heard on Thursday as the ANC wanted because there's another issue on the agenda and it will not be heard next week because Zille's out of the country then.