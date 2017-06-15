WC govt intercedes in ongoing Muizenberg taxi feud

The latest protest on Prince George Road was sparked by the Retreat Taxi Association blocking a section of the freeway near Military Road to prevent illegal taxis.

CAPE TOWN – Transport MEC Donald Grant and the Western Cape department officials are intervening in an on-going taxi dispute near Muizenberg.

Protests flared-up along Prince George drive earlier this week, causing traffic gridlock.

It was sparked by the Retreat Taxi Association blocking a section of the freeway near Military Road to prevent illegal taxis, that are allegedly affiliated to Vrygrond Taxi Association, from operating on the route.

Several taxi drivers were taken in for questioning and the roads have been re-opened to traffic.

Grant's spokesperson Siphesihle Dube says the provincial government has even gone to court to try to resolve the impasse.

“To make sure that the Vrygrond Taxi Association understands that their operators that do not have the operating license cannot operate in those areas. We do know that there have been many instances in the past where members of that association have tried to flout the law and continued to operate. We have reacted swiftly.”

Dude adds authorities have also been cracking down on illegal operators.

“This year alone there have been about 865 fines that have been issued and 29 taxis impounded for operating illegally. We have tried our best to intercede in a way that we deem appropriate and the law allows us to. And we continue to engage with both parties on this issue.”