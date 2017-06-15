South Africa's resources stocks weaken after release of mining charter
Analysts said the revised mining charter would further tarnish the country's credentials as an investor-friendly emerging market.
JOHANNESBURG - South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
Releasing the details of a revised mining charter, Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane gave[](http://Mosebenzi Zwane) resource companies 12 months to raise the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30% from 26%.
Analysts said the revised charter would further tarnish the country's credentials as an investor-friendly emerging market, while the changes also drew opposition from the industry lobby group.
The Chamber of Mines said it would challenge the new rules in court, arguing that there had been insufficient consultation in drawing up the charter - which is designed to widen the ownership of the South African economy.
The mining index ended down 3% to a level last seen in April 2016.
"A lot of the pressure we're seeing in the resource stocks alongside some weakness in the currency is coming on the back of this revised mining charter and what effectively it's going to mean for fixed investments going forward," said BNP Paribas Cadiz Securities economist Jeffrey Schultz.
Implementing the charter would be a significant blow to an industry that is already struggling, Schultz said.
Diversified mining company Sibanye Gold dropped 3.5% to R16.15 rand, AngloGold Ashanti declined 6.08% to R138.31 and Anglo American Platinum fell 7.18% to R281.31 by 12:44 GMT.
The benchmark Top-40 index was down 1.3% and the broader All-share index fell by the same margin.
Rising interest rates in the United States coupled with the release of the mining charter saw investors selling the rand, which weakened 1.96% to R12.86 against the dollar.
The Federal Reserve raised lending rates by 25 basis points, weakening demand for emerging-market currencies that had seen large flows as a global hunt for yield persisted.
South African bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond up 8 basis points to 8.485%.
More in Local
-
Govt to pay particular attention to Eskom, SAA, says Gigaba
-
Bill for whistle blowers shelved after DA MPs walk out
-
Red Ants deeply saddened by member’s murder in Lenasia
-
1 in 3 children likely to be sexually abused, govt probe finds
-
DA: New mining charter will dry up investment, jobs in industry
-
Magashule holds no grudges despite Mbalula tweets that he might destroy ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.