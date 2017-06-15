Red Ants deeply saddened by member’s murder in Lenasia
Members of the Red Ants were attacked by residents, with one worker fatally stabbed and two more left in a critical condition.
JOHANNESBURG – The Red Ant eviction service says it is deeply saddened by the murder of one of its employees during an eviction in Lenasia South.
Members of the Red Ants sent to demolish shacks along a railway line were attacked by residents, with one worker fatally stabbed and two more left in a critical condition.
The company's Chief Executive Officer Johan Bosch says employees who were on the scene during the eviction are traumatised and hopes the police will find those responsible.
The Red Ant eviction services have often been criticised for their heavy-handed approach during evictions but Johanne Bosch says people don’t understand the dangers his employees face.
“We always go in quite a strong force so that it’s not attackable.”
Bosch says their pre-eviction investigations with the sheriff failed to pick up the possibility of resistance during the evictions.
“I didn’t want them to go on with this operation until we have regrouped and replanned because there was obviously much higher resistance than was anticipated originally.”
Police say the situation in the area is still tense and have appealed to motorists to avoid routes around the Moroka Bypass.
