Plans afoot to build new homes for residents affected by Cape fires

Knysna Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies says they would like to start the rebuilding process as soon as possible.

CAPE RTOWN - Knysna Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies says they plan to erect new subsidy homes for some of those who lost their houses in the recent fires.

A blaze swept through the Garden Route area over the past week.

Seven people have been killed and more than 400 structures were gutted by the flames.

President Jacob Zuma visited the devastated town earlier ON Thursday saying government will do all it can to help those affected.

Spies says they would like to start the rebuilding process as soon as possible.

“We will put in temporary services for them until such time we can build houses for them.”