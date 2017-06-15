Kraaifontein CPF condemns murder of grade 8 pupil

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a fellow learner at Scottsdene High School earlier this week during an altercation.

CAPE TOWN - The Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the murder of a grade 8 pupil at a Kraaifontein school.

Authorities believe the incident is gang-related.

The CPF’s Mawethu Sila says: “We got the information from police who confirmed the teenage boy was stabbed to death in a gang-related incident.”

