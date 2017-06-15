Popular Topics
Kensington baby had broken arm earlier this year, says grandfather

A Kensington mother and her boyfriend are due back in the dock next week in connection with the murder of her 18-month-old son.

Little Jeremiah’s grandfather, Ronald Ruiters, says he's 'broken and distraught'. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Little Jeremiah’s grandfather, Ronald Ruiters, says he's 'broken and distraught'. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Kensington mother and her boyfriend are due back in the dock next week in connection with the murder of her 18-month-old son.

Abigail Ruiters and Ameer Peters made their first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested earlier this week after little Jeremiah Ruiters was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic with serious injuries to his head and body.

Abigail Ruiters looked at her father in the public gallery and sobbed as she was led back down to the police holding cells at court.

Ruiters, who has two other children and is six months pregnant, has been charged under the Children’s Act in connection with her son’s death.

It is believed that Ruiters was at work on Monday when Peters took 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters to the Kensington Clinic for medical treatment.

It’s unclear whether the child was already dead by the time he was admitted.

Peters faces a charge of murder.

The woman’s father, Ronald Ruiters, says the little boy was hospitalised earlier this year with a broken arm.

“He had a broken arm, so I’m questioning myself if this guy was responsible for that.”

Peters allegedly tried to commit suicide while in police custody.

He is therefore being detained at Pollsmoor Prison’s hospital section.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

