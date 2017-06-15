Govt to pay particular attention to Eskom, SAA, says Gigaba
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says Treasury will soon announce a replacement for SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.
PRETORIA - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says government is focused on stabilising state-owned companies and will pay particular attention to Eskom and the South Africa Airways (SAA).
Gigaba was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria where he announced steps to address rating agencies' concerns about the economy.
The minister says Treasury is committed to strengthening the SAA board by replacing two vacant posts and will soon announce a replacement for SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.
“At the upcoming AGM, we will attend to the urgent matter of appointing her successor and we will be recommending a chief executive to Cabinet to take over the coming weeks.”
He says economic stakeholders raised concerns about Eskom.
“We are confident that Minister [Lynne] Brown will fill vacancies in the board and the executive leadership of Eskom with leaders who will instil confidence.”
Gigaba says government remains committed to inclusive growth and economic transformation.
WATCH: Gigaba's briefing below
