Basic Education Dept shakes up sex education policy
DURBAN - Deputy Basic Education Minister Enver Surty says the socio-economic environment of learners will form part of the discussions during life orientation lessons in schools.
This comes after Surty launched the department’s new comprehensive sexuality education policy at the 8th National Aids Conference in Durban on Wednesday.
The aim of the new policy is to equip teachers with new ways to impart knowledge on STIs, HIV and Aids and TB to young people.
Surty says there are a number of religious and cultural considerations that were made when formulating the new policy.
“There’s a correlation between incidents of HIV and Aids and lack of education and social economic pressures that pupils or learners or communities that are subjected to.”
#SAAIDS2017 Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has now entered the hall. pic.twitter.com/1b3W7ZvIDW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2017
Surty says the focus will not only be on pupils but also the teachers as well, 54% of whom are HIV positive and are on ARVs.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are also expected to address the conference on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
