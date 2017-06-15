DA: Mkhwebane's probe into state capture too narrow, might protect key players

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he will be writing to Busisiwe Mkhwebane to broaden the scope of the investigation.

CAPE TOWN – The opposition says the Public Protector's preliminary investigation into leaked emails which point to state capture is too narrow and is designed to protect the real players involved.

He says as it now stands, the Public Protector's investigation will ignore the role played by President Jacob Zuma, Cabinet ministers and the Gupta family.

While the ANC has welcomed Mkhwebane’s probe into the so-called Gupta emails and dealings at Eskom, Prasa and Transnet, the DA says Mkhwebane is cherry picking the state-owned entities and the people she needs to investigate.

Spokesperson for Mmusi Maimane, Graham Charters said: “It cannot be a narrow investigation focused simply on state-owned entities and their public officials. It’s the political heads and it’s those in the Gupta family that ought to be investigated and held to account.”

The DA is still lobbying for the support from political parties for the establishment of a parliamentary ad hoc committee on state capture to give impotence to its requests.

