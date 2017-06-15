Concourt refers Dlamini, Sassa matter for further investigation

Bathabile Dlamini has blamed Sassa and the department for failing to implement a new payment service provider before April when the contract with CPS expired.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court says it cannot make an order against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini with regards to the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) payment issue without further investigation.

The court was due to rule on whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for costs incurred during the social grants matter.

Dlamini has blamed Sassa and the department for failing to implement a new payment service provider before April when the contract with Cash Paymaster Services expired.

Justice Johan Froneman says the court is referring the matter back to parties.

“The parties will be given an opportunity to agree to a process under section 82 of the Superior Courts Act. This provision gives this court the power to refer any matter requiring further investigation which the court cannot conduct itself to referee in order to resolve those issues.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)